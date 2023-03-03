Northrop (NOC) Wins a Navy Contract for E-2D Hawkeye Aircraft

Northrop Grumman Corp.’s NOC business unit, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., recently clinched a modification contract involving E-2D Advance Hawkeye aircraft. The award has been offered by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $25.4 million, the contract is expected to be completed by September 2025. Per the terms of the deal, Northrop will provide fabrication and installation support to retrofit the Delta System Software Configuration 4.0 capabilities (including Tactical Targeting Network Technology and the Beyond Line of Sight) in E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.

Majority of the work related to this deal will be carried out in Dallas, TX.

Importance of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye

Northrop’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft boasts battle management, theater air, missile defense and multiple sensor fusion capabilities in an airborne system. These provide the warfighter with expanded battlespace awareness, especially in the field of information operations.



Advanced Hawkeye provides critical, actionable data to joint forces and first responders through its effective radar sensor and robust network-enabled capability. Such features of the aircraft make it an attractive option for the military, resulting in NOC winning multiple orders for the same, like the latest one. The new orders are likely to boost Northrop’s revenue-generation prospects from the military aircraft business arena.

Growth Prospects

Countries across the world have been reinforcing their military resources due to intense geopolitical tensions and amplified terrorist threats. To this end, a military aircraft that forms an integral part of any air defense system is likely to witness an increased demand.

Per a report from Mordor Intelligence, the military aircraft market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4% over the 2022-2031 period. Such growth prospects may benefit Northrop Grumman, as its military aviation system offers a wide range of manned and unmanned aircraft with an established position in the military aircraft market.

The abounding growth prospects should benefit defense majors that have forayed into the military aircraft market. These include Lockheed Martin LMT, Boeing BA and Textron TXT.

Lockheed’s Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacturing, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of advanced military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies. Its major programs include the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter jet, the C-130 Hercules airlifter, the F-16 Fighting Falcon jet and the F-22 Raptor jet.

Lockheed Martin’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 6.9%. The stock boasts a four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.86%, on average.

Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security segment’s primary products include fixed-wing military aircraft, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, F-15 programs, P-8 programs, KC-46A Tanker and T-7A Red Hawk. The segment also produces rotorcraft and rotary-wing programs, such as CH-47 Chinook, AH-64 Apache and V-22 Osprey.

Boeing’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2023 sales indicates a 22.1% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Textron’s business unit, Textron Aviation Defense, designs, builds and supports versatile and globally known military aircraft, preferred for training and attack missions. Some of Textron’s renowned products are the Beechcraft T-6C trainer and the AT-6 Wolverine.

Textron boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2023 sales indicates a 8.1% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of Northrop Grumman have gained 4.1% against the industry’s 13.6% decline.



