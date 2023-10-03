Northrop (NOC) Wins $150M Contract to Aid E-2D Hawkeye Jets

Northrop Grumman Corp.’s NOC subsidiary, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., recently clinched a modification contract involving the E-2D Hawkeye aircraft. The award has been offered by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $150 million, the contract is projected to be completed by February 2029. Per the terms of the deal, Northrop will conduct the production and delivery of long lead parts for five E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.

The contract will serve the government of Japan. A major portion of this deal will be executed in Syracuse, NY.

Importance of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye

Northrop’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is an all-weather, carrier-capable tactical airborne early warning aircraft that boasts battle management, theater air, missile defense and multiple sensor fusion capabilities in an airborne system. These offer the warfighter expanded battlespace awareness, especially in the area of information operations.

Through its mechanical and electronic scanning radar capabilities and robust network-enabled capability, Advanced Hawkeye provides critical, actionable data to joint forces and first responders. In addition, it has an entirely new avionics suite, mission computer, integrated satellite communications, flight management system, improved engines, a glass cockpit and aerial refueling.

Such features make it attractive for the military, thereby resulting in NOC winning multiple orders for the same, like the latest one. These orders are likely to boost the company’s revenue-generation prospects.

What Favors Northrop?

Increasing geopolitical tensions worldwide have prompted nations to increase their defense spending manifold. With rapid technological upgrades, military aircrafts’ demand has surged, making it an integral part of any air defense system.



Per a report from the Mordor Intelligence firm, the global military aviation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during 2023-2028. Such abundant growth projections indicate solid opportunities for NOC, which has a wide range of manned and unmanned aircraft that already enjoys an established position in the military aircraft market.

Peer Prospects

Considering the solid growth opportunities offered by the global military aviation market, other defense primes like Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT, Airbus Group EADSY and Textron Inc. TXT, which are involved in military jet production and maintenance, should also benefit.

Lockheed designs and integrates systems and manufactures the most agile and effective aircraft. Its Aeronautics segment’s major programs include the F-35, C-130 Hercules, F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-22 Raptor jets.

LMT has a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2023 sales indicates growth of 1% from the prior-year reported figure.

Airbus Group’s military aircraft consists of the A400M, the C295 tactical transporter, the new-generation A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport and the Eurofighter, the most advanced swing-role fighter ever conceived.

Airbus’ long-term earnings growth rate is 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY’s 2023 sales indicates growth of 17.8% from the prior-year reported figure.

Textron’s military aircraft includes the Beechcraft T-6 training aircraft and the Beechcraft AT-6 light-attack aircraft. The company also manufactures the Beechcraft Model 18 light bomber, the T-44 and T-34 training aircraft and the T-1A jet trainer.

TXT boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2023 sales indicates an improvement of 7.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of NOC have lost 9% compared with the industry’s 1.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Northrop currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbus Group (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.