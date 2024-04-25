Northrop (NOC) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $6.32 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.83 by 8.4%. The bottom line increased 15% from $5.50 recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to an increase in operating income, as well as an increase in the non-operating FAS pension benefit.

Total Sales

NOC’s total sales of $10.13 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.78 billion by 3.6%. The top line also increased 8.9% from $9.30 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. This improvement can be attributed to strong sales growth from each of its four segments.

Backlog Count

The company’s total backlog was $78.90 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024, compared with $84.23 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Segmental Details

Aeronautics Systems: This segment’s sales of $2.97 billion rose 18% year over year due to higher volumes from restricted programs, as well as Triton, E-2, Global Hawk and F-35 programs.

The unit’s operating income totaled $297 million compared with $237 million in the first quarter of 2023. Its operating margin improved 60 basis points (bps) to 12.5%.

Mission Systems: Sales in this segment increased 4% to $2.67 billion. This was driven by higher restricted sales from advanced microelectronics programs.

The unit’s operating income increased 5% to $378 million, while the operating margin contracted 20 bps to 14.2%.

Defense Systems: This segment’s sales rose 3% year over year to $1.41 billion. The sales improvement was driven by a ramp-up on the Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW) program, a higher volume of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS), and certain military ammunition and cannon systems programs.

The unit’s operating income rose 11% to $177 million, while the operating margin expanded 90 bps to 12.5%.

Space Systems: Sales in this segment rose 9% to $3.66 billion, driven by sales growth from Space Development Agency (SDA) Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL) programs, restricted programs, Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) missions, hypersonics programs and the Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI) program.

The segment’s operating income increased 6% to $332 million, while the operating margin contracted 20 bps to 9.1%.

Operational Update

The company’s operating income during the quarter totaled $1.07 billion, up 13.1% from $947 million in the prior-year quarter. This improvement was driven by higher segment operating income and a benefit associated with the FAS/CAS operating adjustment.

Financial Condition

Northrop’s cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2024, totaled $3.06 billion, down from $3.11 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

Long-term debt (net of the current portion) amounted to $14.74 billion compared with $13.79 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

Northrop’s net cash outflow from operating activities totaled $706 million compared with $702 million a year ago.

2024 Guidance

The company reiterated its 2024 guidance. NOC still expects revenues in the range of $40.80-$41.20 billion for 2024. The top-line estimate is pegged at $41.09 billion, which lies above the mid-point of the company’s guided range.

The company continues to expect adjusted earnings in the band of $24.45-$24.85 per share. The bottom-line estimate is pegged at $24.67, which lies above the mid-point of the company’s guided range.

NOC still expects to generate adjusted free cash flow in the band of $2.25-$2.65 billion.

Zacks Rank

