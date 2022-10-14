Northrop (NOC) Arm Wins $12.7M Deal for E-2D Advanced Hawkeye

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s NOC business unit, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., recently clinched a modification contract to support the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye cockpit redesign. Valued at $12.7 million, the contract is projected to be complete by September 2023.

Details of the Deal

The modification contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. The deal involves providing engineering, procurement strategy, initial system safety, cyber and other associated technical deliverables in support of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye cockpit redesign. The work will be carried out in Melbourne, FL.

Importance of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye

Northrop’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft boasts battle management, theater air, missile defense and multiple sensor fusion capabilities in an airborne system. This offers the warfighter expanded battlespace awareness, especially in the area of information operations.

Through its effective radar sensor and robust network-enabled capability, Advanced Hawkeye provides critical, actionable data to joint forces and first responders. Such features of the aircraft make it attractive for the military, thus resulting in NOC winning multiple orders for the same, like the latest one. The new orders are likely to boost the revenue-generation prospects of the company from the military aircraft business arena.

Growth Prospects

Countries globally have been reinforcing their military resources due to intense geopolitical tensions and amplified terrorist threats. To this end, a military aircraft that forms an integral part of any air defense system is likely to witness pent-up demand.

Per a report from Mordor Intelligence, the military aircraft market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4% over the 2022-2031 period. Such growth prospects may benefit Northrop Grumman as its military aviation system offers a wide range of manned and unmanned aircraft that already enjoys an established position in the military aircraft market.

The abounding growth prospects should benefit defense majors that have forayed into the military aircraft market. These include Lockheed Martin LMT, Boeing BA and Textron TXT.

Lockheed’s Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of advanced military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies. Its major programs include the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter jet, the C-130 Hercules airlifter, the F-16 Fighting Falcon jet and the F-22 Raptor jet.

Lockheed Martin’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 5.5%. Shares of LMT have returned 11% value to investors in the past year.

Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security segment’s primary products include fixed-wing military aircraft, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, F-15 programs, P-8 programs, KC-46A Tanker and T-7A Red Hawk. The segment also produces rotorcraft and rotary-wing programs, such as CH-47 Chinook, AH-64 Apache and V-22 Osprey.

The long-term earnings growth rate of Boeing is pegged at 4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2022 earnings suggests growth of 79% from the prior-year reported figure.

Textron’s business unit, Textron Aviation Defense, designs, builds and supports versatile and globally known military aircraft preferred for training and attack missions. Some of Textron’s renowned products include the Beechcraft T-6C trainer and AT-6 Wolverine.

Textron boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.5%. TXT stock has appreciated 2.6% in the past three years.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of Northrop Grumman have rallied 26.8% against the industry’s decline of 20.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Northrop Grumman currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

