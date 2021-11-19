Northrop, Lockheed, Raytheon selected to develop U.S. hypersonic defense -document

By Mike Stone

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman NOC.N, Lockheed Martin LMT.N and Raytheon RTX.N have been selected to research and develop a missile system for the Pentagon that would be able to defend against a hypersonic weapons attack, according to a Pentagon document.

The three companies have won separate contracts totaling about $60 million to develop a glide phase interceptor that would be guided by a constellation of satellites and sensors to intercept a hypersonic missile inside Earth's atmosphere as it glides towards its target, the document said.

