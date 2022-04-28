Northrop Grumman's (NOC) Q1 Earnings Top, Sales Decline Y/Y

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $6.10 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.95 by 2.5%. The bottom line decreased 54.6% from $13.43 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Total Sales

In the first quarter of 2022, Northrop Grumman reported total sales of $8.80 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.88 billion by 0.9%. Sales also decreased 4% from the year-ago quarter’s $9.16 billion.

The downside was primarily due to a reduction in sales related to the IT services divestiture.

Organic sales dropped 2% year over year, primarily due to lower sales at Aeronautics Systems and Defense Systems segments.

Backlog Count

Northrop Grumman’s total backlog stood at $75.79 billion at the end of first-quarter 2022 compared with $76.05 billion at the 2021 end.

Segmental Details

Aeronautics Systems: Segment sales of $2,703 million declined 10% year over year due to lower volume in both Manned Aircraft and Autonomous Systems.

Operating income remained almost flat at $307 million, whereas operating margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) to 11.4%.

Mission Systems: Segment sales decreased 4% to $2,497 million due to a $42 million reduction in sales related to the IT services divestiture.

Operating income rose 3% to $385 million, with operating margin expanding 10 bps to 15.4%.



Defense Systems: Sales at this segment declined 18% to $1,283 million due to a reduction in sales related to the IT services divestiture.

Operating income declined 12% to $155 million while operating margin expanded 80 bps to 12.1%.

Space Systems: Space Systems’ first-quarter 2022 sales rose 13% to $2,855 million due to higher sales from the Space and Launch & Strategic Missiles businesses.

The segment’s operating income declined 5% to $261 million. Operating margin contracted 180 bps to 9.1%.

Operational Update

Operating income during the quarter declined 68.2% to $897 million, primarily due to lower segment income.

Financial Condition

Northrop Grumman’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of first-quarter 2022 was $2,174 million, down from $3,530 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Long-term debt (net of the current portion) at the end of first-quarter 2022 was $12,825 million, up from $12,777 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Net cash outflow from operating activities at the end of the first quarter was $488 million compared with $66 million as of Mar 31, 2021.

2022 Guidance

Northrop Grumman reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2022.

The company still expects to generate revenues in the range of approximately $36.2-36.6 billion for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.68 billion lies above the company’s guided range.

The company’s 2022 adjusted earnings are currently projected in the range of $24.50-$25.10 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.80 per share is in line with the mid-point of the guided range.

The company expects its adjusted free cash flow in the range of $2.50-$2.80 billion in 2022.

Zacks Rank

