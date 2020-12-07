Markets
NOC

Northrop Grumman To Sell Federal IT & Mission Support Unit To Veritas For $3.4 Bln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) said that it agreed to sell its federal IT and mission support services business to Veritas Capital for $3.4 billion in cash.

Northrop stated that the divestiture strengthens its focus on growing core businesses and creates value through portfolio management.

In 2020, the Northrop Grumman business is expected to generate about $2.3 billion in revenue.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Northrop Grumman said it expects to use the sale proceeds primarily for share repurchases, to offset dilution from the transaction, and for debt retirement.

On closing, Veritas expects to combine the Northrop Grumman business with Peraton, a Veritas portfolio company that provides mission critical technology solutions to government customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular