Northrop Grumman To Buy Back Additional $2.5 Bln Of Shares

December 07, 2023 — 01:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), an aerospace and defense technology company, said that its Board has authorized an additional $2.5 billion share repurchase, raising the authorized amount to around $3.8 billion.

"Share repurchases will take place from time to time, subject to market conditions and management's discretion, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions," the company said.

