Northrop Grumman Stock (NOC) Opinions on Q2 2025 Earnings Beat

Recent discussions on X about Northrop Grumman (NOC) have been buzzing with activity following the company's announcement of its second-quarter 2025 financial results. Many users are highlighting the impressive earnings beat and the raised full-year profit guidance, with shares reportedly jumping significantly in early trading. The focus is on the aerospace and defense giant's strong operational performance amid rising global defense demand.

Conversations also touch on the broader context of geopolitical tensions driving interest in defense stocks, with some pointing to Northrop Grumman's key role in producing military technology like the B-2 bomber. There’s a mix of optimism about the company’s growth trajectory and critical commentary on the ethics of profiting from conflict. The dialogue remains dynamic as investors and observers react to the latest numbers and future outlook.

Northrop Grumman Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Northrop Grumman Insider Trading Activity

Northrop Grumman insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHY J WARDEN (Chair, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $7,433,212 .

. ROBERT J. FLEMING (CVP and Pres. Space Systems) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,770,195

THOMAS H JONES (CVP & Pres Aeronautics Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,187 shares for an estimated $1,101,351 .

. MICHAEL A HARDESTY (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $875,872

KATHRYN G SIMPSON (Corp VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,924 shares for an estimated $840,013 .

. ROSHAN S ROEDER (CVP & Pres. Mission Systems) sold 991 shares for an estimated $485,590

BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 949 shares for an estimated $426,658 .

. MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $96,456.

Northrop Grumman Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 726 institutional investors add shares of Northrop Grumman stock to their portfolio, and 720 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Northrop Grumman Government Contracts

We have seen $7,424,060,320 of award payments to $NOC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Northrop Grumman Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOC in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

Northrop Grumman Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $NOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $550.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $542.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $525.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $550.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $550.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $540.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $571.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $625.0 on 04/16/2025

