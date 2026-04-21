Northrop Grumman Stock Falls 6% Despite Reporting Strong Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) are falling about 6 percent on Tuesday morning trading despite reporting higher earnings and revenue in the first quarter.

The company's stock is currently trading at $616.97, down 6.09 percent or $40.01, over the previous close of $656.98 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $450.13 and $774.00 in the past one year.

For the quarter, the company reported earnings of $875 million, or $6.14 per share, compared with $481 million, or $3.32 per share, last year. Revenue totaled $9.881 billion from $9.468 billion in the prior year.

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