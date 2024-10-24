Northrop Grumman says company backlog ‘large, well-diversified’

Says International sales “rapidly expanding.” Expects CapEx to come down in 2025, 2026 vs. prior levels.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NOC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.