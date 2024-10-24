News & Insights

Northrop Grumman reports Q3 EPS $7.00, consensus $6.07

October 24, 2024 — 06:56 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $10B, consensus $10.18B. “Based on the strength of our year-to-date results and our positive outlook for the future, we are once again raising our 2024 guidance. Sales remain on target for 5% growth this year and the deliberate actions we are taking to improve margin rates have resulted in further expansion this quarter,” said Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president. “With our investments to create capacity and focus on performance, we continue to deliver value for our customers and our shareholders. As we look toward 2025, our outlook includes continued top line growth, margin rate expansion and greater than 20% free cash flow growth.”

