Northrop Grumman Reports Lower Q3 Profit, But Sales Improve

(RTTNews) - Aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Thursday reported earnings of $915 million, or $5.89 per share in the third quarter, lower than $1.063 billion, or $6.63 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $6.11 per share.

Sales for the quarter increased 3% to $9.0 billion, from $8.7 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $9.13 billion.

Looking forward, the company said it sees full-year sales and earnings per share near the low end of its previous outlook of $36.2 billion — $36.6 billion and $24.50 — $25.10, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $24.73 per share on revenue of $36.31 billion.

