Markets
NOC

Northrop Grumman Reports Lower Q3 Profit, But Sales Improve

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Thursday reported earnings of $915 million, or $5.89 per share in the third quarter, lower than $1.063 billion, or $6.63 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $6.11 per share.

Sales for the quarter increased 3% to $9.0 billion, from $8.7 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $9.13 billion.

Looking forward, the company said it sees full-year sales and earnings per share near the low end of its previous outlook of $36.2 billion — $36.6 billion and $24.50 — $25.10, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $24.73 per share on revenue of $36.31 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular