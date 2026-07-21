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Northrop Grumman Raises FY26 MTM-adj. EPS Guidance By $1.20

July 21, 2026 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman (NOC) increased its sales and EPS guidance for the year based on the demand for its technologies. For fiscal 2026, the company now expects: MTM-adjusted EPS in a range of $28.60 — $29.10, revised from prior guidance range of $27.40 — $27.90. Sales are now expected in a range of $43.75 — $44.25 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $43.50 - $44.00 billion.

Second quarter net earnings decreased 7 percent, primarily due to decrease in operating income. Second quarter operating income decreased 23 percent, primarily driven by the prior year gain on the training services divestiture, as well as lower segment operating income and a decrease in the FAS/CAS operating adjustment. Sales increased 5 percent, driven by higher sales at all four sectors, including a 13 percent increase at Aeronautics Systems.

Second quarter net earnings totaled $1.1 billion, or $7.68 per diluted share, as compared with $1.2 billion, or $8.15 per diluted share, a year ago. The company noted that its prior year net earnings reflect a benefit of $150 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, associated with the divestiture of training services business. Second quarter sales increased 5 percent to $10.9 billion, as compared with $10.4 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Northrop Grumman shares are up 1.81 percent to $533.50.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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