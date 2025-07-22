Markets
NOC

Northrop Grumman Raises 2025 Earnings Guidance; Narrows Sales Outlook

July 22, 2025 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman (NOC) announced, for 2025, the company now expects MTM-adjusted EPS in a range of $25.00 — $25.40, revised from prior guidance range of $24.95 — $25.35. Sales are now estimated in a range of $42.05 billion — $42.25 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $42.00 billion — $42.50 billion. The company expects 2025 organic sales growth of approximately 3%.

Second quarter net earnings totaled $1.2 billion, or $8.15 per share, as compared with $940 million, or $6.36 per share, a year ago. The company noted that its second quarter 2025 net earnings reflect a net after-tax benefit of $150 million, or $1.04 per share, related to the previously announced divestiture of training services business. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Sales increased 1 percent to $10.4 billion, as compared with $10.2 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Total organic sales were $10.31 billion, up 2%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NOC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.