Northrop Grumman Raises 2025 Earnings Guidance; Narrows Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman (NOC) announced, for 2025, the company now expects MTM-adjusted EPS in a range of $25.00 — $25.40, revised from prior guidance range of $24.95 — $25.35. Sales are now estimated in a range of $42.05 billion — $42.25 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $42.00 billion — $42.50 billion. The company expects 2025 organic sales growth of approximately 3%.

Second quarter net earnings totaled $1.2 billion, or $8.15 per share, as compared with $940 million, or $6.36 per share, a year ago. The company noted that its second quarter 2025 net earnings reflect a net after-tax benefit of $150 million, or $1.04 per share, related to the previously announced divestiture of training services business. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Sales increased 1 percent to $10.4 billion, as compared with $10.2 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Total organic sales were $10.31 billion, up 2%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.