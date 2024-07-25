News & Insights

Markets
NOC

Northrop Grumman Raises 2024 Guidance

July 25, 2024 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman (NOC) increased its 2024 sales guidance to $41.0 billion - $41.4 billion and MTM-adjusted EPS guidance to $24.90 - $25.30. Previously, the company projected sales in a range of $40.80 billion — $41.20 billion, and MTM-adjusted EPS in a range of $24.45 — $24.85.

Second quarter net earnings was $940 million compared to $812 million, a year ago. Earnings per share was $6.36 compared to $5.34. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $5.93, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter total sales were $10.22 billion compared to $9.58 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $10.02 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.