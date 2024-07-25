Northrop Grumman Raises 2024 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman (NOC) increased its 2024 sales guidance to $41.0 billion - $41.4 billion and MTM-adjusted EPS guidance to $24.90 - $25.30. Previously, the company projected sales in a range of $40.80 billion — $41.20 billion, and MTM-adjusted EPS in a range of $24.45 — $24.85.

Second quarter net earnings was $940 million compared to $812 million, a year ago. Earnings per share was $6.36 compared to $5.34. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $5.93, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter total sales were $10.22 billion compared to $9.58 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $10.02 billion in revenue.

