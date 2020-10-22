Markets
Northrop Grumman Raises 2020 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) said it raised its 2020 outlook, based on year-to-date performance and its most current outlook for the remainder of the year.

The company raised its fiscal year 2020 MTM-adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $22.25 - $22.65, from the prior outlook of $22.00 - $22.40 per share.

The company also raised annual sales outlook to a range of $35.70 billion - $36.00 billion, from the prior range of $35.30 billion - $35.60 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $22.48 per share and revenues of $35.47 billion for fiscal year 2020. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

