Northrop Grumman Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on January 30, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.northropgrumman.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-693-0268 (US) or 1-409-216-0444 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-855-859-2056 (Domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (International), Conference ID 4495496.

