Northrop Grumman Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.14 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.08 by 1%. The bottom line also improved 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $6.06.



The year-over-year growth can be attributed to higher revenues and lower operating costs and expenses during the quarter.

NOC’s Total Sales

NOC’s total sales of $9.88 billion in the first quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.79 billion by 1%. The top line also improved 4.4% from $9.47 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Northrop Grumman Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Northrop Grumman Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Northrop Grumman Corporation Quote

Northrop Grumman’s Backlog Count

The company’s total backlog was $95.61 billion at the end of the first quarter compared with $95.68 billion at the end of fourth-quarter 2025.

NOC’s Segmental Details

Aeronautics Systems: This segment’s sales of $3.28 billion rose 16.7% year over year, driven by higher sales from B-21 and other restricted programs, as well as increased volume on the E-130J TACAMO program.



The unit’s operating income totaled $305 million against the operating loss of $183 million in the first quarter of 2025. Its operating profit margin also improved to 9.3% from an operating loss margin of 6.5% in the first quarter of 2025.



Mission Systems: Sales in this segment increased 1.9% to $2.86 billion. This was driven by ramp-up on restricted airborne radar programs and higher volume on marine systems programs.



The unit’s operating income increased 19.9% to $433 million. The operating margin expanded 220 basis points (bps) to 15.1%.



Defense Systems: This segment’s sales rose 5.2% year over year to $1.90 billion. This improvement was driven by the continued ramp-up of the Sentinel program, as well as the higher volume of tactical solid rocket motor programs and the Integrated Battle Command System portfolio.



The unit’s operating income improved 2.8% year over year to $184 million. The operating margin contracted 20 bps to 9.7%.



Space Systems: Sales in this segment declined 3.4% to $2.48 billion due to the winding down of work on the restricted space and NGI programs, as well as lower volume on the Graphite Epoxy Motor 63XL program.



The segment’s operating income decreased 17% year over year to $235 million. The operating margin also contracted 150 bps to 9.5%.

Northrop Grumman’s Operational Update

Total operating income during the quarter totaled $989 million, reflecting a significant increase from $573 million in the prior-year quarter.

NOC’s Financial Condition

Northrop Grumman’s cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026, totaled $2.09 billion, down from $4.40 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Long-term debt (net of the current portion) amounted to $14.41 billion compared with $15.16 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Net cash outflow from operating activities totaled $1.66 billion during the first three months of 2026, compared with $1.57 billion a year ago.

Northrop Grumman’s 2026 Guidance

The company expects its revenues to be in the range of $43.50-$44.00 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $43.87 billion, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



NOC expects adjusted earnings to be in the band of $27.40-$27.90 per share. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $28.19 per share, above the company’s guided range.



Northrop Grumman projects to generate adjusted free cash flow in the band of $3.10-$3.50 billion.

NOC’s Zacks Rank

NOC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Q1 Defense Releases

The Boeing Company BA is set to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 22, 2026, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s loss is pegged at 86 cents per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $21.87 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.2%.



Lockheed Martin LMT is set to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 23, 2026, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s earnings is pegged at $6.63 per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $18.12 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.9%.



General Dynamics Corporation GD is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, 2026, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GD’s earnings is pegged at $3.71 per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $12.73 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.2%.

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