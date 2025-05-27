Markets
NOC

Northrop Grumman Prices $1.0 Bln Of Senior Unsecured Notes

May 27, 2025 — 11:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) announced that it has priced a $1.0 billion underwritten public offering of senior unsecured notes. The notes include $500 million of 4.650% senior notes due 2030; $500 million of 5.250% senior notes due 2035.

The company noted that it expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include debt repayment--including its 7.875% and 7.750% senior notes due 2026--, share repurchases and working capital.

The offering is expected to close on May 29, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NOC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.