Northrop Grumman price target raised to $600 from $565 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Northrop Grumman (NOC) to $600 from $565 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm expects Defense Systems to grow the fastest through the outyears with the Sentinel addition and strong ammunition demand, and International demand should be a topline and margin tailwind moving forward, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NOC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.