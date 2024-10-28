News & Insights

Northrop Grumman price target raised to $600 from $565 at BTIG

October 28, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Northrop Grumman (NOC) to $600 from $565 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm expects Defense Systems to grow the fastest through the outyears with the Sentinel addition and strong ammunition demand, and International demand should be a topline and margin tailwind moving forward, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

