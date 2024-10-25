News & Insights

Northrop Grumman price target raised to $565 from $509 at Wells Fargo

October 25, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Northrop Grumman (NOC) to $565 from $509 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Northrop Grumman’s 2025 framework looks achievable with opportunity for its typical positive revisions, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says it is ahead for Q4 guidance that looks fairly conservative.

