Northrop Grumman price target raised to $565 from $509 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Northrop Grumman (NOC) to $565 from $509 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Northrop Grumman’s 2025 framework looks achievable with opportunity for its typical positive revisions, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says it is ahead for Q4 guidance that looks fairly conservative.
- Northrop Grumman price target raised to $625 from $560 at Susquehanna
- Northrop Grumman price target raised to $643 from $614 at UBS
- Northrop Grumman says company backlog ‘large, well-diversified’
- Northrop Grumman says supply chain still has ‘broad-based challenges’
- Northrop Grumman expects strong cash generation in Q4
