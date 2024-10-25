Northrop Grumman price target raised to $565 from $509 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Northrop Grumman (NOC) to $565 from $509 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Northrop Grumman’s 2025 framework looks achievable with opportunity for its typical positive revisions, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says it is ahead for Q4 guidance that looks fairly conservative.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NOC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.