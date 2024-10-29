Northrop Grumman price target raised to $550 from $500 at Barclays

Barclays analyst David Strauss raised the firm’s price target on Northrop Grumman (NOC) to $550 from $500 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model post the earnings report.
