Northrop Grumman to Post Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 27, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 18.18% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors Likely to Influence NOC’s Q4 Results

Northrop Grumman’s fourth-quarter results are expected to benefit from solid execution across all of its business segments, aided by resilient defense demand and rising global defense expenditures.



Strength across the Aeronautics Systems, Mission Systems and Defense Systems segments, supported by a steady ramp-up of major programs, particularly the B-21 Raider and missile defense, is expected to have positively influenced the company’s revenue performance in the quarter to be reported.



Improved productivity and easing supply-chain constraints are likely to have supported fourth-quarter earnings. However, higher corporate unallocated expenses and the federal tax rate may have weighed on the company’s bottom line.

NOC’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $11.62 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 8.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.99 per share, calling for a year-over-year increase of 9.4%.

Regular contract wins and improving international demand should further enhance backlog conversion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s fourth-quarter backlog stands at $99.87 billion, up 9.2% year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for NOC

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NOC this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: NOC has an Earnings ESP of +0.54%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: NOC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



GE Aerospace GE is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Jan. 22, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.98% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GE’s earnings is pegged at $1.42 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.6%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $11.26 billion, calling for year-over-year growth of 14%.



The Boeing Company BA is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 27, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +16.73% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s earnings is pegged at a loss of 39 cents, indicating a year-over-year rise of 93.4%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $21.74 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 42.6%.



Draganfly Inc. DPRO is expected to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +13.33% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPRO’s earnings is pegged at a loss of 15 cents, which suggests an increase of 81%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $1.66 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 44.4%.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

