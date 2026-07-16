Northrop Grumman to Post Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 21, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 0.99% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors Likely to Influence NOC’s Q2 Results

Northrop Grumman’s second-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from solid demand, supported by one of the strongest backlogs in the defense industry. It offers strong visibility into near-term revenue streams.



Continued geopolitical tensions, increasing U.S. and allied defense spending, and demand for advanced aircraft, missile defense, space systems, and autonomous technologies should have continued to support new contract awards and program execution during the second quarter.



Management stated that it expects "high single-digit sequential sales growth" in the second quarter. This suggests that revenues should increase meaningfully from the first-quarter level, with growth expected across all four operating segments rather than being driven by a single business. Segment operating margins are expected to improve, driven by stronger operational performance, favorable production timing and a better business mix.



The company’s top line is likely to have benefited from the ramp-up of major programs, particularly in missile systems, airborne radar, and strategic modernization efforts. These programs are transitioning into higher production phases, which typically boosts revenues.



While the Sentinel program remains a key long-term growth driver for Northrop Grumman, it also represents the company's biggest execution risk. Following cost overruns and schedule delays, the U.S. Air Force restructured the program, and discussions with the government on revised costs, timelines, and contract terms are ongoing. If the company records additional cost growth, revises program estimates, or recognizes new charges during the second quarter, it could negatively impact operating margins and earnings.

NOC’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.84 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 3.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $10.78 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 4.1%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Northrop Grumman this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.

Northrop Grumman Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Northrop Grumman Corporation price-eps-surprise | Northrop Grumman Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.22%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may also consider the following players from the same industry, as these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



RTX Corporation RTX is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on July 23, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.02% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The consensus estimate for RTX’s second-quarter sales suggests an improvement of 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 12.7% for the trailing four quarters.



General Dynamics GD is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on July 29, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.94% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The consensus estimate for GD’s second-quarter sales suggests an improvement of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.3% for the trailing four quarters.



L3Harris Technologies LHX is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on July 29, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.02% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus estimate for LHX’s second-quarter sales implies an improvement of 6.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $2.81 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.1%.

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Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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