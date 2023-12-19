Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $464.16, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.59% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.68%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.66%.

Shares of the defense contractor have depreciated by 0.09% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 6.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Northrop Grumman in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.77, signifying a 23.07% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.4 billion, indicating a 3.7% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.73 per share and revenue of $39.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11% and +6.61%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Northrop Grumman should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Northrop Grumman boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Northrop Grumman is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.48. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.68 for its industry.

One should further note that NOC currently holds a PEG ratio of 8.46. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.9.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.