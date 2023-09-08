Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $422.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained 0.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Northrop Grumman as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Northrop Grumman is projected to report earnings of $5.73 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.66 billion, up 7.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.63 per share and revenue of $38.67 billion, which would represent changes of -11.39% and +5.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Northrop Grumman should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. Northrop Grumman is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.69, so we one might conclude that Northrop Grumman is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that NOC currently has a PEG ratio of 4.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

