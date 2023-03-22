Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed the most recent trading day at $443.60, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost 5.06% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Northrop Grumman as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Northrop Grumman is projected to report earnings of $5.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.19 billion, up 4.48% from the year-ago period.

NOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.04 per share and revenue of $38.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.7% and +4.57%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Northrop Grumman. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% higher. Northrop Grumman is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Northrop Grumman has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.42 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.52.

Also, we should mention that NOC has a PEG ratio of 5.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NOC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

