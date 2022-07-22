Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed the most recent trading day at $451.85, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost 0.53% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Northrop Grumman as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post earnings of $6.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.12 billion, down 0.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.80 per share and revenue of $36.59 billion, which would represent changes of -3.24% and +2.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Northrop Grumman. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Northrop Grumman is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Northrop Grumman currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.71, so we one might conclude that Northrop Grumman is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that NOC has a PEG ratio of 3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

