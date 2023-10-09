Northrop Grumman (NOC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $455.07, changing hands as high as $472.99 per share. Northrop Grumman Corp shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOC's low point in its 52 week range is $414.56 per share, with $556.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $462.68. The NOC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

