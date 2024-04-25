Northrop Grumman (NOC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Northrop Grumman (NOC) reported $10.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $6.32 for the same period compares to $5.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.83, the EPS surprise was +8.40%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Northrop Grumman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales- Aeronautics Systems : $2.97 billion versus $2.63 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change.

: $2.97 billion versus $2.63 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change. Sales- Defense Systems : $1.41 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

: $1.41 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year. Sales- Intersegment eliminations : -$562 million versus -$557.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.

: -$562 million versus -$557.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change. Sales- Space Systems : $3.66 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

: $3.66 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Sales- Mission Systems : $2.66 billion compared to the $2.67 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.

: $2.66 billion compared to the $2.67 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year. Operating income (loss)- Intersegment eliminations : -$80 million compared to the -$73.87 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: -$80 million compared to the -$73.87 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems : $177 million compared to the $170.72 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $177 million compared to the $170.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating income (loss)- Mission Systems : $378 million versus $397.28 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $378 million versus $397.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Operating income (loss)- Space Systems : $332 million compared to the $315.46 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $332 million compared to the $315.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating income (loss)- Aeronautics Systems : $297 million versus $280.02 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $297 million versus $280.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment operating income adjustment- Unallocated corporate expenses : -$39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$63.04 million.

: -$39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$63.04 million. Segment operating income adjustment- FAS/CAS operating adjustment: $6 million compared to the $7.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Northrop Grumman have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

