Northrop Grumman (NOC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Northrop Grumman (NOC) reported revenue of $9.3 billion, up 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.50, compared to $6.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.2 billion, representing a surprise of +1.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Northrop Grumman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Mission Systems : $2.56 billion compared to the $2.62 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

: $2.56 billion compared to the $2.62 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year. Revenue- Aeronautics Systems : $2.52 billion compared to the $2.63 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year.

: $2.52 billion compared to the $2.63 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year. Revenue- Intersegment eliminations : -$503 million versus -$660.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.

: -$503 million versus -$660.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change. Revenue- Space Systems : $3.35 billion versus $3.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.3% change.

: $3.35 billion versus $3.32 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.3% change. Revenue- Defense Systems : $1.38 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.

: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year. Operating income (loss)- Mission Systems : $360 million compared to the $397.04 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $360 million compared to the $397.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating income (loss)- Intersegment eliminations : -$68 million compared to the -$73.11 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: -$68 million compared to the -$73.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating income (loss)- Space Systems : $313 million compared to the $307.13 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $313 million compared to the $307.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems : $160 million versus $147.92 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $160 million versus $147.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating income (loss)- Aeronautics Systems: $237 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $267.91 million.

Shares of Northrop Grumman have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.