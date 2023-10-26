Northrop Grumman (NOC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Northrop Grumman (NOC) reported $9.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $6.18 for the same period compares to $5.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.67 billion, representing a surprise of +1.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.81.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Northrop Grumman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales- Mission Systems : $2.63 billion versus $2.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.

: $2.63 billion versus $2.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change. Sales- Aeronautics Systems : $2.77 billion compared to the $2.51 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.

: $2.77 billion compared to the $2.51 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year. Sales- Intersegment eliminations : -$546 million versus -$445.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.

: -$546 million versus -$445.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. Sales- Space Systems : $3.51 billion versus $3.46 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.

: $3.51 billion versus $3.46 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change. Sales- Defense Systems : $1.42 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

: $1.42 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Operating income (loss)- Intersegment eliminations : -$74 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$73.84 million.

: -$74 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$73.84 million. Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems : $182 million compared to the $176.29 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $182 million compared to the $176.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating income (loss)- Mission Systems : $386 million compared to the $413.11 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $386 million compared to the $413.11 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating income (loss)- Space Systems : $312 million versus $324.91 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $312 million versus $324.91 million estimated by five analysts on average. Operating income (loss)- Aeronautics Systems : $283 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $254.10 million.

: $283 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $254.10 million. Segment operating income adjustment- FAS/CAS operating adjustment : -$20 million versus -$32.74 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: -$20 million versus -$32.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Segment operating income adjustment- Unallocated corporate expenses: -$53 million compared to the -$77.40 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Northrop Grumman have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

