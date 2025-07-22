Northrop Grumman (NOC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Northrop Grumman (NOC) reported revenue of $10.35 billion, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.11, compared to $6.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.06 billion, representing a surprise of +2.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.71.

Sales- Mission Systems : $3.16 billion compared to the $2.9 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year.

: $3.16 billion compared to the $2.9 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year. Sales- Aeronautics Systems : $3.11 billion versus $3.15 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.

: $3.11 billion versus $3.15 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change. Sales- Intersegment eliminations : $-557 million compared to the $-504.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.

: $-557 million compared to the $-504.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year. Sales- Space Systems : $2.65 billion compared to the $2.7 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.9% year over year.

: $2.65 billion compared to the $2.7 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.9% year over year. Sales- Defense Systems : $1.99 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.6% year over year.

: $1.99 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.6% year over year. Operating income (loss)- Intersegment eliminations : $-76 million compared to the $-71.11 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $-76 million compared to the $-71.11 million average estimate based on six analysts. Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems : $253 million compared to the $183.7 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $253 million compared to the $183.7 million average estimate based on six analysts. Operating income (loss)- Mission Systems : $441 million compared to the $421.42 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $441 million compared to the $421.42 million average estimate based on six analysts. Operating income (loss)- Space Systems : $280 million compared to the $283.42 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $280 million compared to the $283.42 million average estimate based on six analysts. Operating income (loss)- Aeronautics Systems : $321 million versus $299.85 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $321 million versus $299.85 million estimated by six analysts on average. Segment operating income adjustment- Unallocated corporate expenses : $143 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $-45.17 million.

: $143 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $-45.17 million. Segment operating income adjustment- FAS/CAS operating adjustment: $63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $65.27 million.

Shares of Northrop Grumman have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

