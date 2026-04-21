Northrop Grumman (NOC) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Northrop Grumman (NOC) reported revenue of $9.88 billion, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.14, compared to $6.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.78 billion, representing a surprise of +1%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Sales- Intersegment eliminations : $-642 million compared to the $-533.6 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.1% year over year.

: $-642 million compared to the $-533.6 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.1% year over year. Sales- Mission Systems : $2.86 billion compared to the $2.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.

: $2.86 billion compared to the $2.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year. Sales- Space Systems : $2.48 billion compared to the $2.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.

: $2.48 billion compared to the $2.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year. Sales- Defense Systems : $1.9 billion compared to the $1.89 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

: $1.9 billion compared to the $1.89 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Sales- Aeronautics Systems : $3.28 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.

: $3.28 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change. Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems : $184 million compared to the $187.82 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $184 million compared to the $187.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating income (loss)- Space Systems : $235 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $287.91 million.

: $235 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $287.91 million. Operating income (loss)- Aeronautics Systems : $305 million compared to the $278.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $305 million compared to the $278.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating income (loss)- Mission Systems : $433 million versus $413.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $433 million versus $413.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating income (loss)- Intersegment eliminations : $-85 million versus $-75.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $-85 million versus $-75.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment operating income adjustment- Unallocated corporate expenses: $-90 million versus $-55.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Northrop Grumman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Northrop Grumman here>>>

Shares of Northrop Grumman have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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