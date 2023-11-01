Northrop Grumman (NOC) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Northrop Grumman (NOC) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, NOC broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Shares of NOC have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8.6%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that NOC could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account NOC's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 5 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on NOC for more gains in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.