Northrop Grumman (NOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $489.73, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.66% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 3.09% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Northrop Grumman as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.13, down 7.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.14 billion, up 4.8% from the year-ago period.

NOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.76 per share and revenue of $36.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.39% and +1.92%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Northrop Grumman. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Northrop Grumman is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.83, so we one might conclude that Northrop Grumman is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that NOC currently has a PEG ratio of 9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NOC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Free Stock Analysis Report



