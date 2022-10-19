Northrop Grumman (NOC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $510.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained 2.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Northrop Grumman as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.11, down 7.84% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.15 billion, up 4.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.76 per share and revenue of $36.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.39% and +1.91%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Northrop Grumman. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Northrop Grumman is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Northrop Grumman has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.47 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.4.

Investors should also note that NOC has a PEG ratio of 9.35 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NOC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NOC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

