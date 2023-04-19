Northrop Grumman (NOC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed the most recent trading day at $477.07, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 6.55% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 5% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Northrop Grumman as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.20, down 14.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.2 billion, up 4.59% from the prior-year quarter.

NOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.04 per share and revenue of $38.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.7% and +4.58%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Northrop Grumman. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. Northrop Grumman currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.12.

Investors should also note that NOC has a PEG ratio of 6.31 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.