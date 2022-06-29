Northrop Grumman (NOC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed the most recent trading day at $461.81, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had lost 0.71% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.99% in that time.

Northrop Grumman will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. On that day, Northrop Grumman is projected to report earnings of $6.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.12 billion, down 0.37% from the year-ago period.

NOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.80 per share and revenue of $36.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.24% and +2.6%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Northrop Grumman. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. Northrop Grumman currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Northrop Grumman's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.74. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.34.

We can also see that NOC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

