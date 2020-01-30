Northrop Grumman Issues FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) said it expects fiscal 2020 MTM-adjusted EPS in a range of $22.75 — $23.15. Sales are projected to be in a range of $35.30 billion — $35.80 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $23.10 on revenue of $35.95 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter MTM adjusted net earnings per share was $5.61 compared to $4.93, prior year. Sales increased 7 percent to $8.7 billion.

For fiscal 2019, MTM-adjusted net earnings per share was $21.21 compared to $21.33, previous year. Sales increased 12 percent to $33.8 billion.

