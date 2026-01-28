Northrop Grumman Flashed a Buy Signal—And the Market Backed It Up

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) stock action triggered a Buy signal in early 2026 by breaking out of a consolidation to new highs. It then confirmed the move with a stronger signal following its Q4 2025 earnings release and 2026 guidance update. The news triggered a sharp, early-market pullback and gap lower at the open, followed by an inrush of capital that left the market up for the day.

The takeaway is that support was confirmed at the prior resistance point, now a strong support level, and price action will likely continue trending higher as the year progresses.

The simple target, based on the dollar value of the rally preceding the breakout, is a $100 move from the critical level, and a larger gain is possible.

Analysts' consensus trends suggest a move to the high-end of the range, pegged at $777 as of late January, is possible.

The trends also suggest that analysts will set a higher high-end long before the year is over.

Northrop Grumman: Momentum Grows Across Segments

Northrop Grumman had a solid Q4 with results aligning with industry trends. Those include strength across aerospace markets, including commercial, defense, and space. The company reported $11.71 billion in adjusted revenue, up 10% year over year and 75 basis points above consensus, with growth led by Aeronautics. Aeronautics, which houses advanced air systems, grew by 18%, driven by increased government spending, trailed by a 10% increase in Mission Systems, a 7% gain in Defense, and a 5% increase in the Space segment.

The margin news is equally good. Northrop navigated margin pressures successfully, expanding its operating margin by 70 basis points. The net result is an accelerated 13% growth in adjusted earnings and $3.2 billion in full-year free cash flow. Free cash flow is significant to this investment, as it enables dividends and share buybacks, and its impact on shareholders is substantial. The dividend yields an above-average 1.4%, even with shares trading at record highs, and buybacks reduce the count aggressively. The Q4 and full-year 2025 activity reduced the count by 2% both quarterly and annually, and is expected to continue at a brisk pace in upcoming quarters.

Guidance is a potential sticking point for the market. However, the price action suggests guidance is viewed as cautious, a view supported by the backlog and book-to-bill ratio. The company guided to a mid-single-digit increase in revenue, reaffirming its previous position despite Q4 strength, which is slightly shy of consensus. Analysts' consensus, as reported by MarketBeat, forecasted a little more than 5.5%, while a record-setting backlog and a 1.10 book-to-bill ratio suggest outperformance will be easy to achieve. The biggest risk is execution, and Northrop appears to be executing well.

Space: A Catalyst for Northrop Grumman in 2026

Northrop Grumman has numerous catalysts to drive its price action in 2026, including the space sector. The space industry is at an inflection point after years of governmental policy shifts and increasing commercialization of services. The number of launches and space-based or related services continues to grow annually, and Northrop is well-positioned as a leading NDAA-compliant provider. The company’s space segment not only manufactures but also launches, operates, and maintains satellite constellations as well as other payloads, vehicles, and platforms for defense and commercial applications.

Institutional activity is another catalyst for NOC’s stock price outlook. The group bought on balance at a robust pace in 2025 and extended the trend in early 2026. The group provides a strong tailwind for market action, owning more than 80% of the stock, while also limiting downside risk in the event of a broader market selloff.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.