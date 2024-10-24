Northrop Grumman expects strong cash generation in Q4

Says “confident” in ability to create strong and predictable cash flows. Sees free cash flow growth over 20% in 2025. Sees margin expansion in 2025. Says pension plans “remain in great shape.”
- Northrop Grumman sees International sales growing faster than rest of business
- Northrop Grumman provides 2024 segment guidance
- Northrop Grumman reports Q3 EPS $7.00, consensus $6.07
- Northrop Grumman raises FY24 adjusted EPS to $25.65-$26.05 from $24.90-$25.30
