Is Northrop Grumman Expanding Its Presence in the Missile Market?

Northrop Grumman NOC continues to strengthen its position in the missile market through the development of advanced missile systems and precision-strike technologies for the U.S. military and allied nations. The company offers a broad portfolio of missile and missile defense solutions designed to address evolving battlefield requirements and counter increasingly sophisticated threats.



NOC continues to expand its missile capabilities through the development of advanced tactical missiles, missile defense technologies and next-generation munitions. Its portfolio includes precision-strike weapons, advanced sensors, command-and-control systems and integrated air and missile defense solutions that support a wide range of military missions. These capabilities enable the company to help customers detect, track and defeat emerging threats while improving operational effectiveness.



Among its advanced missile programs are the Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW) and the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER). The SiAW is designed to strike heavily defended and time-sensitive targets in contested environments and features an open-architecture design that allows for rapid upgrades as threats evolve. Meanwhile, the AARGM-ER is a supersonic, air-launched tactical missile developed to destroy advanced enemy air defense systems through improved propulsion, extended range and an enhanced warhead.



With governments around the world continuing to invest in advanced missile systems and strengthen their defense capabilities, demand for modern missile technologies is expected to remain healthy. Northrop Grumman's broad portfolio of missile solutions, combined with its expertise in advanced electronics, sensors and integrated defense systems, positions it well to benefit from long-term growth opportunities in the global missile market.

Other Companies Expanding Their Missile Capabilities

Other aerospace and defense companies expanding their missile capabilities are discussed below:



RTX Corporation RTX: The company develops advanced missile systems such as the Patriot air and missile defense system and the SM-6 missile, which continue to witness strong global demand. RTX also provides advanced sensors, interceptors and command-and-control technologies that strengthen layered missile defense capabilities.



Lockheed Martin LMT: Through its broad missile portfolio, the company manufactures systems such as the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3), Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and Javelin tactical missile, supporting U.S. and allied defense modernization efforts.

The Zacks Rundown for NOC

Shares of NOC have surged 3.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 7.1% growth.



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The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales being 1.63X compared with its industry’s average of 2.66X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved north over the past 60 days.



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NOC stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.