Is Northrop Grumman Expanding Its Presence in the ISR Market?

Northrop Grumman NOC continues to strengthen its position in the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market through its advanced unmanned aircraft systems, communications technologies and mission-critical defense solutions. The company develops integrated ISR capabilities that help military customers improve situational awareness, enhance decision-making and support operations across multiple domains.



A key example is Northrop Grumman's recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Airbus Defence and Space to support the expansion of the NATO Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Force with MQ-4C Triton uncrewed aircraft systems. The collaboration will explore a transatlantic solution to deliver advanced ISR capabilities for NATO operations while strengthening defense cooperation across the Alliance.



Per the agreement, Northrop Grumman will work with Airbus and several European defense companies to provide services that include airborne and ground communications, data processing, intelligence analysis and dissemination, as well as command and control capabilities. The partnership also builds on the company's experience supporting NATO's existing RQ-4D Phoenix fleet, helping accelerate the deployment of next-generation ISR capabilities and strengthen interoperability among allied forces.



As defense agencies worldwide continue to invest in advanced ISR capabilities, demand for integrated surveillance, communications and command systems is expected to remain strong. Northrop Grumman's expanding international partnerships, proven MQ-4C Triton platform and expertise in communications, networking and mission systems position it well to benefit from long-term defense modernization programs and growing demand for ISR solutions.

Other Stocks to Keep on the Watchlist

Other aerospace and defense companies expanding their ISR capabilities are discussed below:



General Dynamics GD: Through its General Dynamics Information Technology business, the company provides ISR and C5ISR solutions, including secure communications, systems integration and mission support services for military customers.



L3Harris Technologies LHX: The company offers advanced ISR solutions, including airborne sensors, intelligence systems and secure communications that help improve surveillance, information sharing and mission effectiveness.

The Zacks Rundown for NOC

Shares of NOC have lost 0.2% in the past month compared with the industry’s 3.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales being 1.60X compared with its industry’s average of 2.46X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2026 earnings has moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NOC stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.