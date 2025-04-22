NORTHROP GRUMMAN Earnings Results: $NOC Reports Quarterly Earnings

NORTHROP GRUMMAN ($NOC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $6.06 per share, missing estimates of $6.32 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $9,468,000,000, missing estimates of $10,050,621,392 by $-582,621,392.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NOC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN Insider Trading Activity

NORTHROP GRUMMAN insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 64 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 64 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHY J WARDEN (Chair, CEO and President) sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $1,783,687

BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,105 shares for an estimated $1,042,725 .

. MICHAEL A HARDESTY (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $875,872

KATHRYN G SIMPSON (Corp VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,924 shares for an estimated $840,013 .

. MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $95,114.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 687 institutional investors add shares of NORTHROP GRUMMAN stock to their portfolio, and 660 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN Government Contracts

We have seen $8,063,658,304 of award payments to $NOC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for NORTHROP GRUMMAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NOC forecast page.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $550.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $557.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $550.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $550.0 on 10/29/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.