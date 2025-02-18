Northrop Grumman Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.06 per Share

Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $2.06 per share, payable March 19, 2025.

Northrop Grumman Corporation's board of directors has announced a quarterly dividend of $2.06 per share for its common stock, which will be payable on March 19, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of March 3, 2025. Northrop Grumman is recognized as a leading aerospace and defense technology company, committed to providing innovative solutions that empower customers to enhance security and explore beyond Earth.

The declaration of a quarterly dividend of $2.06 per share demonstrates Northrop Grumman's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment indicates the company's strong financial performance and stability, attracting potential investors.

The press release highlights Northrop Grumman's leadership in the aerospace and defense sector, reinforcing its position as a key player in a vital industry.

Sharing information about a significant dividend payment can enhance investor confidence and strengthen shareholder relationships.

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Northrop Grumman?

Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $2.06 per share on its common stock.

When is the dividend payment date for Northrop Grumman?

The dividend is payable on March 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 3, 2025.

Who should I contact for investor inquiries about Northrop Grumman?

For investor inquiries, contact Todd Ernst at todd.ernst@ngc.com.

What type of company is Northrop Grumman?

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company.

How does Northrop Grumman support its customers?

Northrop Grumman provides pioneering solutions that enable customers to connect, protect, and explore.

$NOC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NOC Insider Trading Activity

$NOC insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) sold 1,156 shares for an estimated $616,067

MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 232 shares for an estimated $116,006.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 700 institutional investors add shares of $NOC stock to their portfolio, and 718 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $2.06 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable March 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business March 3, 2025.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.





Contact: News Bureau







newsbureau@ngc.com







Todd Ernst (Investors)







todd.ernst@ngc.com







