Northrop Grumman Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Northrop Grumman reports second quarter 2025 financial results;earnings conference callscheduled for today at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Northrop Grumman Corporation announced its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 22, 2025. The earnings release is available in a Form 8-K filing and on the company's investor relations website. Additionally, the company will host a webcast of itsearnings conference callat 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, which can also be accessed online. Northrop Grumman is recognized as a leader in aerospace and defense technology, providing innovative solutions that enhance global security and promote exploration beyond Earth. For further inquiries, the press release provides contact information for its News Bureau and investor relations.

None

None

None

None

None

$NOC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NOC Insider Trading Activity

$NOC insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHY J WARDEN (Chair, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $7,433,212 .

. ROBERT J. FLEMING (CVP and Pres. Space Systems) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,770,195

THOMAS H JONES (CVP & Pres Aeronautics Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,187 shares for an estimated $1,101,351 .

. MICHAEL A HARDESTY (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $875,872

KATHRYN G SIMPSON (Corp VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,924 shares for an estimated $840,013 .

. ROSHAN S ROEDER (CVP & Pres. Mission Systems) sold 991 shares for an estimated $485,590

BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 949 shares for an estimated $426,658 .

. MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $96,456.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 731 institutional investors add shares of $NOC stock to their portfolio, and 714 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NOC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOC in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NOC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NOC forecast page.

$NOC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $NOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $550.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $542.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $525.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $550.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $550.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $540.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $571.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $625.0 on 04/16/2025

Full Release



FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has released its second quarter 2025 financial results. A copy of the earnings release has been furnished in the company’s Form 8-K filing and is also available on the company's investor relations website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com.





As previously announced, Northrop Grumman will webcast itsearnings conference callat 9:30 a.m. Eastern time today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on http://investor.northropgrumman.com.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.





Contact: News Bureau







newsbureau@ngc.com







Investors: Todd Ernst







todd.ernst@ngc.com





