Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

With its stock down 7.7% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Northrop Grumman's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Northrop Grumman is:

54% = US$7.0b ÷ US$13b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.54 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Northrop Grumman's Earnings Growth And 54% ROE

First thing first, we like that Northrop Grumman has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 15% net income growth seen by Northrop Grumman over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Northrop Grumman's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:NOC Past Earnings Growth February 7th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is NOC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NOC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Northrop Grumman Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Northrop Grumman has a three-year median payout ratio of 25%, which implies that it retains the remaining 75% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Northrop Grumman is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 28%. Still, forecasts suggest that Northrop Grumman's future ROE will drop to 27% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Northrop Grumman's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

