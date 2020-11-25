Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NOC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NOC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $309.98, the dividend yield is 1.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NOC was $309.98, representing a -19.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $385.01 and a 17.72% increase over the 52 week low of $263.31.

NOC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). NOC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.62. Zacks Investment Research reports NOC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.9%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NOC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NOC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NOC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

iShares Trust (ITA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PPA with an increase of 20.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NOC at 5.76%.

